30 US soldiers reported killed as Iran fires ballistic missiles, Trump may declare war

Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases, the Pentagon said Tuesday, and U.S. officials are assessing the damage.

Ali Arouzi reports Iran state media is claiming to have killed 30 troops, though Arouzi noted that the report has not been confirmed and CNN is reporting that the casualties were Iraqi soldiers, not Americans.

The Al Asad airbase houses about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces. The base was already on high-alert and recently paused their operation against ISIS fearing a revenge attack by Iran.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of the president and an outspoken hardliner on Iran, called the ballistic missile strike by Iran “an act of war”

..and said that Mr. Trump has “all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.”

Graham spoke with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening.

“This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition,” Graham told Hannity. “The missiles were launched from Iran. The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond. How he responds is yet to be determined.”

Article II of the Constitution names the president as “commander in chief” of the armed forces, although Article I states that the power to declare war resides with Congress. Graham also said that he spoke to Mr. Trump on the phone Tuesday evening.

“I just got off the phone with the president. Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability.

“If you continue this crap, you’re going to wake up one day out of the oil business,” Graham said, speaking directly to the Iranian regime.

Graham said the world just learned that "President Trump can go from zero to 60 pretty fast"