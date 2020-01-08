EFCC reopens Dr Peter Odili’s corruption case after 13yrs, set to battle Oil bunkers

Respite may be over for former Rivers State Governor Dr Peter Odili, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to re-open investigation of monumental financial crime against him.

Odili had obtained a Court injunction restraining him from investigation

Now, we gathered the obtained injunction by Odili is being challenged at the Supreme Court.

Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu said subsequent judgments have held that the agency cannot be restrained from investigating anyone.

According to him, the judgment stopping the commission from investigating Odili can not stand.

He said the Commission would track and expose high profile financial crimes in the country.

“the matter has suffered for about 13 years now. We are going to test it. The matter is in the Supreme Court. We will follow it up.”

Magu also said Rivers has the second-highest number of money laundering cases after Lagos.

“Rivers is the next to Lagos in terms of crime. This is the headquarter of money laundering because there is a lot of oil money ”

He then warned those engaged in oil bunkering in the Niger Delta to desist from such economic sabotage.

“The EFCC is resolute in its fight against economic sabotage and oil theft”