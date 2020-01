Former President Goodluck Jonathan has refuted claims that he is seeking a return to office as Nigerian President in 2023.

“There was nothing like that,” Jonathan’s spokesman Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement.

“The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.”

He (Jonathan) is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa,”