Ogun LG nominee dies in short- rest sleep minutes to screening

The Chairman-nominee for the caretaker committee in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Saibu Adeosun Mulero, has been confirmed dead a few hours to his screening by the state House of Assembly.

Mulero was one of the Chairmen-nominees of the 20 local government transition committees in Ogun State appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun last week.

The deceased was expected to appear before the State House of Assembly Screening Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation but reportedly died a few hours to his screening.

A close family source, said he had already dressed up for a trip to Abeokuta for appearance before the Assembly committee when he suddenly decided to take a short rest and could not wake up again.

They are of the opinion that there is more to it than meet the eyes.

The deceased was a graduate of Mass Communication from Ogun State Polytechnic now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

He was a former Special Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to Ipokia local government chairman, and a two-time supervisor in the local government.

Adeosun was a member of the Ipokia Local Government Transition Committee in 2016 and a senior legislative aide in the National Assembly.

He is survived by his wife, Mulikat Adeosun and three children.