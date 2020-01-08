Stampede kills 56 mourners at Soleimani’s burial, Over 200 injured

More than 56 people died while more than 200 injured in a stampede at the burial of Qasem Soleimani.

He was a leading Iran’s commander killed in a United States (U.S.) drone strike.

The stampede deaths in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman led to the ceremony being delayed.

Millions of people are estimated to have packed the streets for a series of funeral processions in Iran.

It happened at the start of a funeral procession that had drawn vast numbers of people on Tuesday morning, ahead of the planned burial.

Iranian media later reported that the burial had resumed. Video footage showed the procession of Soleimani’s casket. People threw items of clothing which officials touched against the casket before returning them.