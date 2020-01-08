Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

US-Iran crisis increases oil prices, NNPC GMD reports to Buhari

Younews Ng January 8, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 16 Views

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel on Monday, the first time prices have hit that amount in more than seven months.

The escalating tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliatory attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq is obviously responsible.

Interestingly, President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday, met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mela Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown , but may be in connection with oil price increase.

The president, who equally serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources, would also be meeting with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, later on Wednesday.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

30 US soldiers reported killed as Iran fires ballistic missiles, Trump may declare war

Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.