5 myth about Witnesses adverse to blood transfusions debunked

Onome Jackson,.(reporter)

There seem to be some common misconceptions in Jehovah’s Witnesses being adverse to blood transfusions, and some of these seeming conceptions they have tried to clarify. A visit to the popular, well visited and most translated website www. jw.org by YOU NEWS reveals things that are likely unknown to you and me, before now..It opens ones to fresh perceptions in this information era.

Firstly, they debunked the notion that Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t believe in medicine or medical treatment. This, they say, is a myth.

The fact, they maintain, is that “we seek the best possible medical care for ourselves and our families. When we have health problems, we go to doctors who have skill in providing medical and surgical care without blood.

We appreciate advancements that have been made in the medical field. In fact, bloodless treatments developed to help Witness patients are now being used to benefit all in the community.

In many countries, any patient can now choose to avoid blood-transfusion risks, such as blood-borne diseases, immune-system reactions and human errors.

Secondly, the myth that Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that faith will heal a person’s ailments is fallacious because “we do not practice faith healing.

Thirdly, the notion that “Jehovah’s Witnesses avoid blood transfusions because it is very costly is wrong. This is so because medical treatments that avoid blood transfusions are cost-effective.”

The fifth myth, which the Witnesses debunk, is that “many Witnesses, including children, die each year as a result of refusing blood transfusions. This statement, they said, is totally unfounded.

“Surgeons regularly perform such complex procedures as heart operations, orthopaedic surgery, and organ transplants without the use of blood transfusions.

Patients, including children, who do not receive transfusions usually fare as well as or better than those who do accept transfusions. In any case, no one can say for certain that a patient will die because of refusing blood or will live because of accepting it.

“The world over, more and more doctors are seeing the advantages of bloodless medicine and bloodless surgery. Time will tell whether these will one day be the universal standard in medical treatment.”