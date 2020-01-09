Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Armed herdsmen allegedly kill 12 in plateau

January 9, 2020

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, today Thursday, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“In the early hours of today (Thursday), we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.
Typopev, a police officer said

And added “the injured are receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital at present”

