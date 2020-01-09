Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Arochukwu LG Chairman in Abia State slump, dies

January 9, 2020

Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government of Abia state, Onyekachi Okoro is reported dead.

Okoro was reported to have died on Thursday when he came back from work.
It was gathered that the late Okoro held a brief meeting in his office after which he visited some political stakeholders in Arochukwu.

Sources said that they suspected that the TC chairman may have died of heart attack or heart-related issue.

The late council boss was said to have collapsed at his home and was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia were doctors reportedly confirmed him dead.

