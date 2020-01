The ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Paul Onomuakpokpo, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

He was killed on Wednesday night along the Ogoni Road near the palace of Olomu Kingdom.

Reports suggest that armed assassins ambushed the PDP Chieftain and rained bullets on him and his Toyota Camry car.

He dies from gunshot injuries.