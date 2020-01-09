EFCC searches Sen.Sheu Sani’s house, Office.. finds nothing, keeps him

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday conducted searches on two houses and an office of the embattled Sen. Shehu Sani.

In connection with alleged extortion of $24,000 from the Chairman/CEO of ASD Motors, Alh. Sani Dauda.

Also, the EFCC took evidence from the wife of the businessman, who confirmed that Sani came to their home to meet with her husband.

She admitted that after one of the visits her husband wept.

But, EFCC has said “So far, nothing was found against him during the operation.”

The senator has since been returned to EFCC’s custody.

But when he was taken out for the operation, Sani said:” We are used to all these, let us go to my houses and office. I have not incriminating at home.”

The Senator has consistently maintained that he “did not extort $24,000 from the business man.”

But, EFCC is still insisting he has case to answer..

“We are yet to close this ongoing investigation. We will look at other clues at our disposal.”