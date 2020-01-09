Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

EFCC searches Sen.Sheu Sani’s house, Office.. finds nothing, keeps him

Younews Ng January 9, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 43 Views

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday conducted searches on two houses and an office of the embattled Sen. Shehu Sani.

In connection with alleged extortion of $24,000 from the Chairman/CEO of ASD Motors, Alh. Sani Dauda.

Also, the EFCC took evidence from the wife of the businessman, who confirmed that Sani came to their home to meet with her husband.

She admitted that after one of the visits her husband wept.

But, EFCC has said “So far, nothing was found against him during the operation.”

The senator has since been returned to EFCC’s custody.

But when he was taken out for the operation, Sani said:” We are used to all these, let us go to my houses and office. I have not incriminating at home.”

The Senator has consistently maintained that he “did not extort $24,000 from the business man.”

But, EFCC is still insisting he has case to answer..
“We are yet to close this ongoing investigation. We will look at other clues at our disposal.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Revealed..why mum, 3 daughters perish in Yobe fire outbreak

The Yobe State Fire Service has confirmed that a mother and her three daughters were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.