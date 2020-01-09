JAMB orders ABU to admit young girl rejected for Medicine

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has ordered Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to admit a female candidate from Niger State,Thomas Goodness Shekwobyalo medicine instead of the Anatomy she was offered.

But it is left to Shekwobyalo to either accept or reject.

Although the girl and her parents were invited, they refused to show up after reassurance that they will come.

Miss Shekwobyalo, who is not from Benue as being championed by Governor Samuel Ortom, had alleged that she was denied admission for medicine because she is a Christian.

She also claimed that she scored 302 to come top in Niger State but religious factor was used against her.

At the review session where all the facts were laid on the table, it was discovered that the girl is from Niger State and not Benue State.

It was also realised that by average score, she was not the best from the state despite her 302 score in UTME.

The breakdown of the three best candidates from Niger is as follows: Isah Mujahid(UTME,296; Post-UTME, 303; and Average Score, 299); Hassan Ruqayyat Ndaisa

(UTME,275; Post-UTME, 309; and Average Score, 292) and Thomas Goodness Shekwobyalo (UTME,302 ; Post-UTME, 274; and Average Score, 288).

JAMB Registrar, Oloyede said it was wrong for ABU to limit its Merit List to two per state.

He also said: “Contrary to insinuations, this meeting has shown that Shekwobyalo was not discriminated against on religious or ethnic basis.

“We discovered that she has changed her course from Medicine to Anatomy.

” I spoke with her but she said somebody called her to change to Anatomy. Up till now, she has not shown any evidence.

” We discovered that ABU did something wrong. They were distributing merit on state basis. They decided to offer Medicine to two candidates per state.

“One of the achievements of this meeting is how to legitimize her admission into Medicine( MBBS).

” We have decided to reverse her Anatomy admission. ABU should put her on notice that she has been offered to read Medicine. It is left to her to accept or reject.

“JAMB exists to ensure fairness and justice to all. I have addressed many similar cases in about seven universities without sensationalisation on the basis of religion or tribalism.”

In the presence of all stakeholders, the Admission Officer of ABU, Haruna Ali, effected Shekwobyalo’s course to nedicine