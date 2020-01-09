Motorists beware! Lagos closes PWD/Ikeja GRA, Brewery/Iganmu roads..see alternate routes

Lagos State Government will shut PWD Level Crossing around Ikeja GRA axis tomorrow and Brewery Level Crossing along Iganmu axis on Saturday between 8pm and 6am. This is due to work on the rail tracks.

This is in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) which extends to Lagos Port, Apapa.

Alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilise during the course of construction.

The closure has also been slated to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“Motorists plying Ikeja axis are advised to access their destinations via Ilupeju Level Crossing and Ikeja along Level Crossing while commuters driving along Iganmu axis of Surulere should make use of Costain and Orile corridors, Bode Thomas Street and Eric Moore Road,” the government said, adding:

Lagos State government is hereby appealing to residents especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system.