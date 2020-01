NUC splits Mass Comm Degree to 7..see new degrees, admission begins this year

The scene of the world is changing, as those who have a degree in Mass Communication, or currently studying to get this degree, in Nigeria universities is now officially over!

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says it has unbundled Mass Communication into seven separate degree programmes to meet present demand and this takes effect from 2020 admissions into Nigerian universities.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, NUC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said Mass Communication has been unbundled into (1) Information & Media Studies (2)Public Relation Studies, (3)Cinematography, (4) Broadcasting,(5) Development Communication Studies.(6) Film & Multi-Media Studies,(7) Journalism & Media Studies.