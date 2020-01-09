Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Revealed..why mum, 3 daughters perish in Yobe fire outbreak

The Yobe State Fire Service has confirmed that a mother and her three daughters were killed in a fire on Tuesday night at Red Bricks Quarters, on Maiduguri road, Damaturu.

The three girls, Aisha Aliyu, Saadatu Aliyu and Safiya Aliyu were aged 10, eight and two.

Lack of a back door to serve as an emergency exit.

The victims’ father, Malam Adamu Aliyu, had made efforts to rescue his family, but was only able to save his five-year-old son, Faruq Aliyu.

“The fire became too fierce and he could not save the rest of his family, but he managed to jump out to safety.

Later, fire officers open the door by force and recovered the woman’s body, as well as her three daughters

Consequently, prospective tenants and home owners have been advised to ensure that the property they intended to rent or build had a minimum of two entrances

If there was an `escape door’, the man could have saved his family,’’

A fire station officer appealed to residents to avoid keeping inflammable items in the home and switch off electric appliances after power outage and when not at home.

The rescued boy is at Damaturu Specialist Hospital, where he was brought in with an inflamed bone and he is receiving medical attention.

