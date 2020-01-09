Trump boasts of US military might, imposes economic sanctions on Iran

US President Donald Trump has said the US will impose immediate economic sanctions on Iran.

He also brandished the military power of United State:

“US armed forces are stronger than ever before; our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles.

“The fact that we have these great military and equipment does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength both military and economic is the best to terror.

In an address on Wednesday, Trump said, “As we continue to evaluate responses to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behaviour.”

Trump, who added that “by removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists.

If you value your own live, you would not threaten the lives of our people”, said the US has powerful weapons but does not necessarily want to use it.