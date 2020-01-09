UBA sacks over 4,000 workers, Insider reveal shocking details

Unknown to many over 4,000 were sacked in UBA, last week, while only new promotions and recruitment were made know.

A former staff who requested for anonymity via her email said the bank sent emails to branch managers with a list of sacked staff. The branch managers informed the affected staff who were then asked to resign or lose their entitlements.

The affected staff were immediately locked out of their systems with all access denied.

Our source said severance packages were promised staff but staff with loans may not see the promised money even though the loans were insured against sack and other eventualities.

One of those affected said she was forced to write and sign a resignation letter under duress…” no information, nothing ,we were sacked with ignominy”

Abiodun Coker of UBA was contacted and he merely replied by sending words from initial release that explain the restructuring going on, though without direct comment on the sack issue.

“In a carefully planned restructuring embarked upon by the bank in the last quarter of 2019, UBA has transformed its grading system and processes to become one of the most competitive within the industry…”