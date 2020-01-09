Xenophobia again ? Nigerians gets 12 hrs to leave S/ African Province

Nigerians and other foreign nationals resident in South Africa’s Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape Province were on Thursday morning given 12 hours to vacate by the indigenes.

The development was as a result of an ugly incident that took place on Wednesday between a police officer and a Nigerian.

A Nigerian, an indigene of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, allegedly stabbed to death the police officer, Nico Visagie, during a disagreement at 5 a.m.

Major witness was also stabbed multiple times and was still in critical condition at the hospital.

“After the horrific incident, the community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular.

“These attacks spread to Upington and Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.

“Prompt Police intervention, we learnt brought about calm but the situation is still tensed. Some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties.

The suspect who stabbed the police officer had been arrested and would appear in court on or before next Monday.