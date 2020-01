The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

He is currently being quizzed by the agency in Lagos,we learnt over Orji Kalu assets.

Wigwe had been picked up before.

Then his arrest had to do with $115m deposit by former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and other shady oil transactions involving him and Angela Omokore (Nee Ebagua), a former Executive Director with the bank.