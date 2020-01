The first intervention of the apex bank for the year had been made.

It is an intervention of $253.38million in the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS)..

The bank also made an intervention of CNY 16.76million in the spot and short-tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

The intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors.

But the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit.