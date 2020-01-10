Child Right Advocate Launches War Against Naira Marley

Fresh trouble appears looming for the controversial hip hop artist, Naira Marley as Child Right Advocates in Lagos state had risen against him.

According to them, the manner at which the Children are being corrupted by the artiste is worrisome.

They maintained that the artist may need to face sanction if not tread with caution, especially as innocent children are being polluted with his different campaigns.

“Currently, there is a real madness going on among the Nigerian Youths all over the country now.

The followers of a musician called Naira Marely are spreading like wildfire. All concerned stakeholders especially parents, please, be careful and get conscious of this trend and movement.

Many high school students and undergraduates are the chief followers of this guy. They call themselves Marlians.

Watch over your children and wards. The self acclaimed female Marlians don’t wear underwears including bra. Males among them wear trousers to half of their buttocks and use no belt any longer.

They said “Marlians don’t have manners and don’t give a damn”. They smoke India hemp and other banned substances freely, without caution.

“Monitor your children and wards. The manners and anthems are getting beyond our thoughts and are very ferocious. It’s high time we got hold of it before our future is taken away from us.

As parents, we owe our children that duty of care and moral directional guides in the way of the Lord”, A Child advocate, Mrs Racheal lamented.

The coordinator of Child protection Network in Shomolu, Lagos, Comrade Toyin Okalawon, said “there will be a move to counter the negative influence of the musician on the youths and children.

We will also reach out to him to be cautious because he’s a role model. We cannot fold our arms watching him polluting the children in our society.”