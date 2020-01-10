Dakore’s 9 yrs marriage to Olumide Akande crashes..4 factors responsible

Celebrities and their marriages..Dakore Egbuson has allegedly divorce her husband,sources even said she is already in a relationship with someone else.

The beautiful actress has reportedly moved on with a popular show promoter shortly after quitting her marriage.

the couple began to experience in their marital life several years ago.

The marriage had problems a few years back but the couple tried to make things work out. Many factors were responsible but Dakore became tired of not having enough money to throw around. Her husband, Olumide, who is one of a son of billionaire businessman, Harry Akande, is broke—the money isn’t flowing like when they met, courted and married. Olu lives off his dad and the economy isn’t as buoyant. Even Harry Akande is allegedly not as rich as he was,”

She had disclosed to intimate friends that life with the Akandes was restrictive and very conservative.

As if she now has freedom, Dakore posted a photo where she wore a bikini recently. Dakore who has since gained a reputation for being discreet about her personal life got her fans raising brows when photos of the 40-year-old actress dressed unclad surfaced online.

wanted to be 100 percent a mom and a wife because I got pregnant quickly after, and that took me away.

Dakore Akande says she avoided playing romantic roles “for a long time” but at some point, she realised it was affecting her growth as an actor.

The Nollywood star, upon realisation, said she had a conversation on the matter with her husband, Olumide Akande..

“I have done some of those roles recently. I did try for a long time to run away from romantic roles, but I was not growing, I wasn’t challenging myself. And I did not want to censure myself any longer.”

We gathered it has always be a point of differences between them.

Then motherhood sapped her energy..Now, she wanted her life back. “I wanted to really focus and be a mom to my kids. And just when I had the first one, I got pregnant with the second one.

Egbuson-Akande, who dropped out of the University of Lagos midway into her degree programme..has revealed to friend that her life, her desires and feelings too are important for real happiness.