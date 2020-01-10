Discos beg NERC: pls, don’t revoke our licences

Power distribution companies have shown the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission reasons why their licences should not be cancelled by the regulator

They claim to have improved, for example that total quantum of electricity generated on the national grid since the beginning of 2020 reached a peak of 4,898.2 megawatts on Wednesday,

The Transmission Company of Nigeria also said it had energised a new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer installed in Ogba Transmission Substation, Lagos State.

The facility was installed on January 7, 2020.

The commission had issued a cancellation notice to eight power distribution companies in October last year and mandated them to respond within 60 days; otherwise their licences would be cancelled.

On November 6, 2019, YOU NEWS reported a declaration by the NERC that power distribution companies had till December 7, 2019 to submit written responses providing reasons why their licences should not be cancelled.

It named the eight firms as Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Ikeja, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola Discos.

The NERC had stated that the Discos breached the terms and conditions of their respective distribution licences.