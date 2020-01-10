EFCC arrests Access bank MD, warns Bank CEOs against extravagant Lifestyle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

He is currently being quizzed by the agency in Lagos,we learnt over Orji Kalu assets.

Wigwe had been picked up before.

Then his arrest had to do with $115m deposit by former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and other shady oil transactions involving him and Angela Omokore (Nee Ebagua), a former Executive Director with the bank.

An insider at Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) also revealed that the commission have started probing some chief executives of some banks for living large at the expense of depositors’ funds.

One of the affected bank executives has been quizzed by the anti-graft commission.

Also, the management of the extravagant bank executive was on Wednesday summoned by the EFCC on some infractions already noticed to avert stress.

According to findings, some executives have not learnt from the 2008/ 2009 experience which led to the collapse of some banks in the country.

Intelligence confirmed that some of the affected executives had been hosting lavish parties, buying exotic vehicles, indulging in acquisition of properties at home and abroad, and either chartering, using jets on lease or outright purchase of jets.

Some of the executives were said to be using their cronies to “milk” their banks.

One of the executives being closely monitored allegedly acquired a $5million jet, which is under investigation.

The same CEO allegedly diverted proceeds of two ships in the custody of the bank to his personal account.

The two ships were being used by a multi-national oil firm in the country with huge returns.

The EFCC has however placed the activities of many bank executives under watch to avoid distress at the expense of depositors.