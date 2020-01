A former Commissioner for Finance in Kogi State, Chief Joseph Noah Molemodile is dead.

Molemodile, the pioneer legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi state, died in the early hours of Thursday in his Jos, Plateau State residence.

According to a family source, the observed his routine morning walk along the neighbourhood and returned home to freshen up and rest. He died while resting after the light exercise