Globacom adjudged Worst Network Provider Of The Decade

A telecommunication company owned by billionaire Mike Adenuga, has been described as the worst network provider of the decade.

The management of the company, despite rolling out numerous creative adverts has failed to meet the basic expectations of millions of Nigerians as they keep failing the people both in making phone calls and browsing the Internet.

Nigerians had continued to back and purchase the network as they are still full of hopes that being an indigenous company, the telecommunication would do better.

A poll carried out on social media (Facebook and Twitter) had Glo top the chart as Nigerians expressed their disgusts and dislike for the network provider.

The twitter poll conducted by Pope Piano @Yeankhar saw Globacom polled 69 per cent to win the infamous award as MTN came a distant second with 12.5 per cent, with 9mobile and Airtel polling 9.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively out of the 2895 total votes.

Twitter users commenting on the poll corroborated why Nigerians voted for Glo as the worst network provider of the decade. Some of the comments saw users of the network provider lamented what using the service has cost them.

Also, a visit to the various social media platforms of the network provider in the past week shows that Nigerians daily complain about the quality of its porous network.