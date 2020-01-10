Jimoh Ibrahim’s doing 3 Ph.d (mgt &’war studies’) @ Oxford, Cambridge & Buckingham same time

Barrister Jimoh has found love in education and research. He is currently studying for a postgraduate degree at the Oxford and Cambridge Universities, respectively.

He is also a Ph.D student in Management Science at the Cambridge, a programme which is billed to end in the year 2024.

He is also studying at the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, hoping to earn a Doctorate degree with specialty in War Studies.

Ibrahim, has faded off the social radar since he lost his bid to govern Ondo State over three years ago.

Following his huge loss at the primary election, the trained lawyer cum businessman jetted to Dubai, abandoning Nigeria for so long.

During his stay in the United Arab Emirates, different tongue wagged over his whereabout.