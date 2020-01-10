Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos acquires 26 vehicles,10 Okada to tackle traffic gridlocks

January 10, 2020

The Lagos State government on Thursday handed over 10 vehicles and 26 motorbikes to the Traffic Enforcement Team assigned to unlock traffic gridlocks across the state.

The items were procured to enable the enforcement team carry out their operations.

The combined team of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Nigerian Police Force and OPMESA, was adopted to tackle the hydra-headed challenge of the traffic gridlocks and subsequently provide a holistic solution to the traffic situation.

