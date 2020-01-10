Northern youth ask Buhari to outlaw Amotekun, Katsina gov says otherwise

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has kicked against the takeoff of Amotekun in Ibadan.

The NYCN described Amotekun as Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in disguise.

In a statement yesterday by its President, Isah Abubakar, the NYCN expressed fear that Amotekun might metamorphose into dangerous groups like Boko Haram and the proscribed IPOB .

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders to rise against the security outfit.

“The Amotekun is not different from Boko Haram and the IPOB movement.

“We call on the Nigeria Police, DSS, and the military not to take this lightly with the governors of Southwest.

“The National Security Adviser should promptly take steps that will avert the looming threat to our national security that is about to be created by governors of Southwest, OPC

But the governors in the Northwest states are interested in the initiative of Operation Amotekun which went into operation on Thursday in the Southwest.

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, who is the chairman of Northwest Governors’ Forum said on Thursday that the Northwest which has been in the grip of banditry, will consider copying the idea to secure their zone

We have a lot to learn from them (the Southwest). I will call a meeting of the states affected by insecurity to see what they are doing and how we can borrow from them.”