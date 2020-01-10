Obasanjo takes olive branch to Ogun gov, their discussions behind closed-door

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo , who did not support Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during last year election is visiting him for the first time.

They held a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

Perceived by many to be act of getting closer, and a diplomatic approach by a strategic and mature stateman to close ranks.

Obasanjo equally said he used the opportunity to welcome the governor officially to the office.

Obasanjo is in agreement, he said, “I have come to say Happy New Year to the governor and then of course, I haven’t been here since his (Abiodun) assumption of office, to welcome him to his seat.

Obasanjo arrived the governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at 11:45am and went straight into the meeting which lasted for an hour.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Obasanjo said he had visited the governor to discuss varied issues regarding development of the state with him.

Some of the issues, according to him, involved education, agriculture and rural development.

“ I raised a few issues that I have believed are of interest to the development of the state in the area of education, agriculture, rural development and other sort of things.

“We had a wonderful discussion,” he said.”

When asked to assess Abiodun’s performance so far, Obasanjo said, “I have not come here to do assessment, I have come here for the promotion of what will move Ogun State forward.