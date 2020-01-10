Sheu Sanni cries out from EFCC custody..”this is unfair, unjust, prearranged”

Sani, a fiery critic of the government, who has consistently maintained his innocence is speaking from EFCC detention for the first time on the matter, in a

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, accused the Federal Government of attempting to silence him over his criticism of the regime led by the President, Muhammadu Buhari using fronts.

Sani alleged that the government is using his accuser, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to “frame” him in the extortion scandal.

Operatives of the EFCC had on Wednesday searched two houses and an office of the embattled Senator Shehu Sani in Abuja.

The allegations of ‘extortion’ against me is baseless, fact-less, unfounded, hollow and unsubstantial.

“The extortion allegation is nothing but a wholesale falsehood, packaged in a phantom anti-graft facade to taint, stain and mute me. That shall never happen if I am alive.

“I have made my statement and provided all my facts against their package of lies and I demand the EFCC to make public all the sheets of our statements and supporting documents for the world to see.

My detention is politically motivated.”

They claim extortion and here they are closing my bank accounts, searching my houses and offices and demanding I declare my assets, of which I have already done that at the CCB (Code of Conduct Bureau) last year when I left the Senate.

“Frame-up cannot silence me!”

The senator further said, “I have never ever met with the CJN or any judge or judges or ever called directly or indirectly to offer to give or to give directly or indirectly any form of gratification from Alhaji Sani Dauda.

“I have never ever discussed with ASD on any form of bribe or gratification to be given to any judge or any EFCC official.

“The bribe story is phantom, the bribe story is a fake, imaginative work of fiction, cruelly crafted to smear me, to frame me and to justify my persecution.

“The bribe story is a heap of blatant lies and outright falsehood concocted and fabricated, using a front and the EFCC to premiere a state drama.