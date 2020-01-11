Revealed, Why JAMB suspends use of NIN for UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB has suspended the use of the National Identity Number (NIN) for registration of applicants for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede announced the suspension at a briefing at the headquaters of the board in Bwari, Abuja on Saturday.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Isha-q Oloyede attributed the decision to what he called technical reasons

Oloyede was joined at the briefing by the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

Among other things, YOU NEWS learnt the difficulties faced by candidates in NIN registration including alleged extortion by National Identity Management Commission officials.

cited ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, adding that the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct

Entry registrations had been set aside for this year’s UTME and DE registrations.

Oloyede said the NIN would, however, be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

The JAMB spokesman, Dr Benjamin Fabian had informed that examination malpractices syndicates were behind the hitches at the NIN registration centres