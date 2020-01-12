A Nigerian (Dauda) among 176 victims of Ukranian plane crash !

A Nigerian, identified as Dauda Onoruoiza, was reportedly among the victims of the Ukrain International Airlines flight 752 crash in Iran on Wednesday.

Reports said Onoruoiza was working with Boeing on three months training in Ukraine and was attached to the Boeing 737-800 to fly with and study the mechanical noise and report back to the company.

The ill-fated plane was said to have been scheduled for maintenance on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Ukraine.

The nationality of passengers and crew aboard the plane were given as 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukranians, 10 people from Sweden, four from Afghanistan and three from the United Kingdom and Germany respectively.

It was however not clear what passport Onoruoiza had before the accident.