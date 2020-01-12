Atiku, Tinubu, Amosun, others regroup @ Ribadu’s son wedding

The assertions that bitter opponents in politics know where they do meet, and that no permanent enemy, but permanent interest got a boost yesterday..

For first time after the bitter Presidential Election eleven months ago, top politicians sheathed their swords to regroup at the Wedding Fatiha of the son of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Off record was emphasised, but really there were expensive jokes between the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and key opposition leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Those who stole the show were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Africa’s foremost businessman, Alh. Aliko Dangote, governors and others.

The presence of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar shocked many dignitaries but the former number two man was cheerful and at peace in greeting APC leaders at the event.

The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo were intermittently teasing each other on issues .

Another high point of the wedding was the warm embrace between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, putting paid to speculations on the relationship of the two leaders.

The star of the moment was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami whose knowledge of Quran excited many dignitaries leading to new appellations of “Sheikh, Ustaz” among others.

The Wedding Fatiha, which kicked off at about 11.10am, barely lasted 20 minutes in Al-Nur Mosque in Wuse 2, which is described as “ the most organised, clean and beautiful masjid in Abuja.”

But the attendance was awesome leading to heavy traffic gridlock in Wuse 2 District.

A powerful team from the Presidential Villa overwhelmed the mosque to underscore the admiration of President Muhammadu’s Buhari for the ex-EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were some business leaders, police chiefs, top lawyers, media chiefs and past and present EFCC chairmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Dahiru Mangal; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; a former IGP, Suleiman Abba; a former Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde; the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu; Comrade Femi Falana(SAN); Secretary to EFCC, Barrister Olanipekun Olukoyede; a former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN), Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua; the Deputy Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Kayode Komolafe; Yusuph Olaniyonu, who was a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the 8th Senate President

Governors at the wedding were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Aminu Masari (Katsina); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Ex-governors present included Chief Bisi Akande (Osun); Admiral Murtala Nyako(Adamawa); Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto); Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara); Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); and Mohammed Jibrilla (Adamawa) also attended the event.