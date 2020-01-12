Is Ibrahimovic still his old self ?

Veteran Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he “felt alive” as he marked his first start back at AC Milan by scoring in a 2-0 Serie A win over Cagliari on Saturday, but will wait to “celebrate like a God” until he nets at the San Siro again.

The 38-year-old had come on as a substitute in the goalless draw against Sampdoria last weekend, days after his return to Italy.

Ibrahimovic met a Theo Hernandez cross after 64 minutes in Sardinia with a low shot into the far corner.

It was his first Milan goal since leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain eight years ago.

“I’ll celebrate like a God at San Siro, not here,” he said. “I celebrate God every time I score, that way I feel alive!”

Ibrahimovic, who left MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy last October.

“I missed a few balls at the beginning of the game, but I need to play games to get back in shape.”

“I feel good, the coach just wanted to think about my age and see if I needed a rest, but there’s no problem,” continued Ibrahimovic, who did not want to be substituted and played the entire game.

“My brain is always the same and the body has to follow.”

It was his 57th goal for the club and 123rd in Serie A, having also played for Inter Milan and Juventus.

Ibra is an important point of reference, but it will still take time to perfect,” said Pioli.

“He’s not yet the real Ibra, which we will see in a few games.”

Ibrahimovic has a six-month contract with an option for another season. He helped the club win their 18th and most recent Serie A title in 2011.

“I’ve felt him charged since our first call, we are talking about a champion who still wants to be at the top,” added Pioli.

“His presence and personality are important for the group.

“He wants to prove that he is still up to the situation, working in this way will certainly do everyone good.”