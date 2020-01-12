Killers, eaters of LASU girl, in Ilesa prison till March 25

The three involved in experimenting money making from Seven book of Moses are in the prison, as trial begins.

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Apomu, Osun State on Friday ordered that Pastor Segun Phillip, Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola be remanded in prison custody over the alleged killing Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year student of Lagos State University (LASU).

The three suspects were arraigned before the Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate Olukunle Idowu-Faith.

They were brought to the court premises in a white Toyota hummer bus marked Missionary at about 12:45 pm.

The suspects’ pleas were not taken as the Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded at Ilesa correctional facility till March 25, 2020, when the case is to come up for hearing at the High Court.

It is recalled that Owolabi Adeeko had in December 2019 lured Favour Daley-Oladele, his girlfriend to a church in Ikoyi-Ile, where she was brutally murdered, her heart, breast and other vital organs removed to prepare a concoction by Pastor Segun Phillip of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Solution Chapel.