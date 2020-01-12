Mass protest in Iran over Plane crash blunder, demand Ayatollah’s resignation

130 Iranians perished in that crash, and now the citizen have massed on the streets of Tehran last night, demanding the resignation of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

They are shocked by the admission by the military that it mistakenly shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 on Wednesday.

Saturday afternoon, candlelight vigils at universities in Tehran for the victims of Flight 752 began to turn to protests against the regime.

Large protests were reported at the universities of Tehran, Sharif Industrial, Amir Kabir, and Allameh.

The protesters who chanted “death to liars” also asked the supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder.

One hundred and thirty of the 176 on board the ill-fated plane were Iranians.

Teheran had initially claimed that a technical failure caused the crash, before admitting yesterday that its own surface-to-air missiles brought the plane down.

Iran was on high alert at the time, hours after launching ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in a strike that caused no casualties. That missile strike was in retaliation for a U.S. operation that killed powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani