NYSC member commits suicide in Enugu, another man did in Ogoja

A serving National Youth Service Corp member in Enugu state, Motunrayo Bolufemi has committed suicide.

She dropped a suicide note that read, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world.”

Bolufemi, a Batch C corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, took her life on Friday when she allegedly drank a substance suspected to be sniper.

The corp member, who hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formally called Kogi State University.

In a similar vein, still on Friday, a patent medicine dealer, David Agabi, in the Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State has ended his life.

It was gathered that Agabi, who was popular in Igoli where he operated his medicine store, committed suicide on Friday in his house located on Okuku Road, Igoli, Ogoja.

He died without dropping a suicide note.

And those who knew him said he was financially okay as he owned a flourishing medicine store with the name located on the busy Mission Road, close to Holy Child Secondary School, Mount Carmel, Ogoja.

It was gathered that he supplied medicines to major hospitals in the state.