Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Should Firmino goal for Liverpool Beat Tottenham be counted ?..

Younews Ng January 12, 2020 Celebrity, News, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

Roberto Firmino’s strike earned a 1-0 win at Tottenham to open up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

The Liverpool forward secured three more points for the Premier League leaders with a perfect touch and finish eight minutes before the break in London.

Firmino scored Liverpool’s first ever goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the 36th minute.

Tottenham had a flurry of chances to equalise after the break but didn’t take their opportunities as their top-four hopes suffered another blow.

But Roberto Firmino’s opening goal for Liverpoo lagainst Tottenham on Saturday should not have counted, says former Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

Firmino took a sublime first touch and finished with aplomb past Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in north London to give Liverpool the lead. VAR checked for a possible handball from Reds captain Jordan Henderson but they deemed the goal legal.

Carragher criticised Tottenham’s role in the goal in the Sky Sports studio at half time.

However, he says Liverpool should not have been given a throw-in just moments before the incident.

Replays suggested the ball went off the pitch off Liverpool’s Sadio Mane rather than Spurs’ Serge Aurier.

But the officials disagreed and Liverpool went on to take the lead.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

MTN Says Nigeria withdraws $2bn tax demand

Mobile giant MTN has said that Nigeria’s attorney general had withdrawn a demand for around ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.