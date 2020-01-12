Should Firmino goal for Liverpool Beat Tottenham be counted ?..

Roberto Firmino’s strike earned a 1-0 win at Tottenham to open up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

The Liverpool forward secured three more points for the Premier League leaders with a perfect touch and finish eight minutes before the break in London.

Firmino scored Liverpool’s first ever goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the 36th minute.

Tottenham had a flurry of chances to equalise after the break but didn’t take their opportunities as their top-four hopes suffered another blow.

But Roberto Firmino’s opening goal for Liverpoo lagainst Tottenham on Saturday should not have counted, says former Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

Firmino took a sublime first touch and finished with aplomb past Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in north London to give Liverpool the lead. VAR checked for a possible handball from Reds captain Jordan Henderson but they deemed the goal legal.

Carragher criticised Tottenham’s role in the goal in the Sky Sports studio at half time.

However, he says Liverpool should not have been given a throw-in just moments before the incident.

Replays suggested the ball went off the pitch off Liverpool’s Sadio Mane rather than Spurs’ Serge Aurier.

But the officials disagreed and Liverpool went on to take the lead.