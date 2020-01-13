Customs Shortlist 162,399 from 800,000 for screening..things candidates should bring along

The (NCS) has shortlisted a total of 162,399 candidates for the next stage of its recruitment exercise.

Those shortlisted were part of the over 800,000 candidates who indicated interest to join the service.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim (Rtd), has assured a credible, transparent and smooth recruitment process.

Those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers

All those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account.”

The recruitment process required no monetary payment and advised the candidates to ignore any such request from any quarter.

The shortlisted candidates are to go to their various centres along with their notification slips and identity card.

The Customs spokesman asked all to be in their best behaviours and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests, as doing the contrary could lead to immediate disqualification