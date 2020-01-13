Midnight Fire razes Abuja market..over N 21 million lost

Thirty-nine shops and furniture worth N21 million at Kugbo furniture market in Abuja have been destroyed by fire outbreak.

Some of the affected furniture makers at the market said they were called at about few minutes past 12 on Monday morning by the guards on duty about the inferno.

Chairman of the city furniture area, Austin Onuh, who is also a victim, expressed shock over the incident.

He regretted that most of the furniture burnt were given to them on contract by regular customers.

“We are yet to determine the cause of the inferno but furniture worth over N 21 million naira have been burnt by the fire.

“Some of us here just returned from Christmas and new year celebrations, and started work that our custmers gave us, but this morning we only came to see ashes,” he said.