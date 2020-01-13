Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Osinbajo Arrives Kano To Commission Dantata Flyover, Other Projects

Younews Ng January 13, 2020 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in Kano State, northwest Nigeria, on a one-day official visit to commission some major infrastructure projects.

Osinbajo arrived at the VIP Wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna and senior government officials.

The Vice President will use the occasion of his visit to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari, Tijjani Hashim Flyover in Kofar Ruwa areas of the state.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Buhari Signs Finance Bill, 2020 Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu has signed the 2019 finance bill alongside the 2020 appropriation bill into law. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.