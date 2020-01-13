Osinbajo Arrives Kano To Commission Dantata Flyover, Other Projects

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in Kano State, northwest Nigeria, on a one-day official visit to commission some major infrastructure projects.

Osinbajo arrived at the VIP Wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna and senior government officials.

The Vice President will use the occasion of his visit to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari, Tijjani Hashim Flyover in Kofar Ruwa areas of the state.