S/Court Adjourns hearing of Guber Appeal for 6 States to tomorrow..2 reasons

The Supreme Court has adjourned the governorship appeal hearing from six states.

(Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau, and Benue.)

The proceeding was adjourned to Tuesday due to

(1)a member of the panel falling ill and (2) an over-crowded courtroom.

Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, who made the announcement, said the sick member had been attended to, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Also, some persons believed to be ‘political thugs’ attacked the convoy of former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar inside the Supreme Court premises as Court adjourn till tomorrow.