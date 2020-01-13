Soyinka hails ‘Amotekun’ as pleasant New year gift

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has declared his support for the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as ‘Amotekun’.

He described the security outfit as a pleasant New Year gift, saying it has shown that the yearnings of Nigerians prevailed.

Professor Soyinka’s remarks came four days after the governors of the south-west region met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to launch the Western Nigeria Security Network.

Codenamed ‘Amotekun’, the unveiling of the outfit was to reinforce the existing security architecture of the region.