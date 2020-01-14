Exposed ,Lagos Principal with camp bed in office, defiles twin pupils, impregnates

The head teacher of a secondary school in Lagos, Legati College, Abule Egba ,Mr. Samson Adeyemo, has defiled a set of twins in his school.

They are 17 years, one is already pregnant..he has been sleeping with them in his office since they were 14 years .

He admitted before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Adeyemo, 41, who lives at 8, Odesanya Street, Abule Egba, Lagos.

He is facing a two-count charge of defilement of a child.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Twin A, who was allegedly impregnated by Adeyemo, had told the court that the head teacher had a camp bed in his office which he used to have sexual intercourse with her.

“I was still in SS1 when the incident happened. On that day, I was in my classroom when the principal entered and asked if my class teacher was around. I said no.

“He then ordered me to follow him to his office. When we got to his office, he started calling me sweet names before removing my school uniform. He, thereafter, had sexual intercourse with me and instructed me not to tell anyone.

“He continued having sex with me over a long period of time until I became pregnant. I was unaware that I was pregnant until one of our neighbours noticed some changes in my body and informed my mother.

“When my mother confronted me with a slap, I told her that the head teacher had been having sex with me inside his office,” she said.

while making efforts to terminate the pregnancy, it was revealed to the parents that Adeyemo was also defiling the other twin