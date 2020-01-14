FG says Amotekun’s illegal, lists reasons, Top Police Officers too warn

The Federal Government has described as illegal the newly launched South-West security outfit codenamed, Amotekun.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who is the chief law officer, said security remains the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the army, navy and air force, including the police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria.

As a consequence of this, no state government, whether singly or in a group has the legal right and competence to establish any form of organisation or agency for the defence of Nigeria or any of its constituent parts.

“This is sanctioned by the provision of Item 45 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) authorising the police and other Federal

Government security services established by law to maintain law and order.”

Signals of this stance had been leaking from comments of police officers, barely a day after launch..

The police appear not to be favorably disposed to the idea of a regional security outfit; and its commissioners in these states have been talking tough.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has warned that any civilian member of Operation Amotekun found guilty of using unlicensed firearms would be arrested.

Oyeyemi was quoted as saying that anybody who does not belong to any security agency, such as the army, the police, and the customs, cannot bear AK-47 rifles.

“You cannot be in possession of prohibited firearms and you expect us to condone that. For example, somebody who does not belong to any security agency such as the army, the police and the customs cannot carry an AK-47 rifle. You can’t carry a pump-action,”

In a similar vein, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, CSP Femi Joseph, says anyone who wished to get firearms should get the licence.