I will still buy Arsenal – Dangote

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has again renewed his bid to acquire English Premier League side Arsenal when he is done with his present projects.

Dangote, who was speaking in a chat on David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg, said he intended to take Arsenal to the next level.

The billionaire, who is presently constructing a refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, is aiming to buy the North London side in 2011.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20bn worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote said.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

I’m not buying Arsenal right now; I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

Dangote had first declared his intention to buy Arsenal in 2015.

Arsenal is presently owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke.