Judges reveals Reasons why judgement favours Hope Uzordinma

Suprises !.how can !..Arrangee !. These and similar thoughts are on the street, on social media, but YOU NEWS here bring your way the reasons according to judges mind.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, unanimously declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election and the validly elected governor of the state.

The court, was unanimous that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have excluded some votes from the scores of Uzodinma.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the judgment on Tuesday, declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma were unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and should be added to his votes.

The apex court considered the submissions of a Principal witness who was on a subpoena to present results and held that the lower court was wrong in its ruling.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, while reading the lead judgment, declared Senator Uzodinma as the validly elected Governor and the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

There is Court of Appeal decision that ordered that Hope’s votes which were not counted during the election be counted and added to his existing votes.

When his complete votes were counted and reckoned with, his votes jumped and that was the game CHANGER. Little things we ignore can mar and sink a great ship. It is not a shocker.