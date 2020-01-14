News Analysis: Hope Uzordinma’s victory raises dust,..Mbaka, APC suspected in conspiracy theory

Suprises !.How can !..Arrangee !. These and similar thoughts are on the street, on social media,..Irrespective of reasons according to judges mind., Some are saying it us all cooked up and premeditated.

Intrestingly, Rev. Fr. Camilius Ejike Mbaka has suddenly become the man of the moment, based on his prophecy that Hope will still rule in place of Ihedioha.

Curiously, he came 4th in the Imo Election and was declared Winner ahead of 2nd and 3rd.

Now some are of the feeling that it is all arrangee, and that Hope Uzodinma knew before now what the outcome of the Supreme Court case will be and arranged.

That Father Mbaka too was arranged to prepare ground for today to make it look as divine.

Some are insisting : Its now obvious that Father Mbaka’s prophesy was an agenda setting.

APC operates in many interesting ways.Why was there such a huge deployment of security personnel to Imo state?was that done a few days ago during similar judgement.

Hope Uzodinma came 4th in that election,what an audacity of impudence!

It is considered to be like magic and another wonder of the world because of Party Candidates Votes:

PDP: Ihedioha Emeka 273,404

AA: Uche Nwosu 190,364

APGA: Ifeanyi Ararume 114,676

APC: Hope Uzodinma 96,458

YPP: Ikedi Ohakim 527

Father Mbaka, a respectable prophet in Nigeria had prophesied that, “in 2020 the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodinma, will get a favorable judgement at the Supreme Court and take over from the incumbent Governor and PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State in a judgement that may be announced any moment from now.”

He said, “I do not know how it will happen but must happen.”

Emeka Ihedioha, the ousted governor of Imo state had ridiculed Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry for predicting that the APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma will take over from him.