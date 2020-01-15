Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Hope Uzodinma Receives Certificate Of Return As Imo Governor-Elect

Younews Ng January 15, 2020 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

After initial hitch,Hope Uzodinma has Received Certificate OF Return As Imo Governor-Elect.

In the earlier hours of the day, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday said it would not issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma because it had not been served the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement which sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The commission was reacting to enquiries why it had not given Uzodimma the CoR 15 hours after the Apex Court’s verdict.

